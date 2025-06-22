Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 98 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,001,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 146,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 32,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $226.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.13. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $228.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 50.68%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.13%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $223.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 20,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $4,271,642.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,249,066.84. The trade was a 25.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 2,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total transaction of $474,418.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,206.56. This trade represents a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,492. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

