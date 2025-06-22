Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,280. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clorox Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $120.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.77. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.33 and a 1 year high of $171.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 324.23%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

