JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $274.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at $32,947,774.62. The trade was a 15.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,722 shares of company stock worth $25,599,477 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

