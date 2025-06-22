JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total value of $1,055,312.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,164.91. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $274.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $763.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

