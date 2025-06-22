Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 152 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 218.5% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 71.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $423.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $477.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 price target (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.22.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $473.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $417.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.01 and a fifty-two week high of $491.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

