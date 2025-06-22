Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,883 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $203,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 31.6% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Fogel Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $919,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $8,637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,192 shares in the company, valued at $44,084,418. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $4,291,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,037,649.82. The trade was a 24.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VST. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.92.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $185.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.14. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is 14.15%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

