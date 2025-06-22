Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $501,000 Stock Holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 577.6% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $623,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. This represents a 17.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $124.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67. Nucor Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $170.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.54.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 6.82%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

