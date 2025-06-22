Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,600,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,509,000 after buying an additional 6,014,153 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,844,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,409,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,369,000 after acquiring an additional 606,410 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,821,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,732,000 after acquiring an additional 469,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,306,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,774,000 after purchasing an additional 422,706 shares during the last quarter.

IUSV stock opened at $92.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $100.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4318 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

