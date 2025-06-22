Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,454 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 124.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,622 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Brooklands Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $37,245,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $308.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 3.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $142.58 and a one year high of $349.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.43 and its 200-day moving average is $240.43.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.88.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 15,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total value of $2,527,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,646.78. This trade represents a 96.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,741 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total value of $430,897.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,375. The trade was a 14.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,538 shares of company stock valued at $51,299,116. 17.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

