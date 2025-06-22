KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KREF shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 0.92. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 413.32 and a current ratio of 413.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $31.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 625.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 123,312 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 167,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 81,028 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

