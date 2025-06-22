Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 130,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.27.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.06%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

