Large Cap Stocks To Consider – June 20th

Tesla, Invesco QQQ, and NVIDIA are the three Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $321.81. 83,980,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,734,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $304.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.35. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $179.66 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $526.07. The company had a trading volume of 43,964,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,021,617. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $499.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.35. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.71. The stock had a trading volume of 157,012,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,425,095. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.66.

