Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu Sells 300,000 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,903,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,663,800. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.40. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $96.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average is $37.42.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 907.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 60,879 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 1,147.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 26,549 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 842.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,512 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 561.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 675,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,592,000 after purchasing an additional 573,439 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $40.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

