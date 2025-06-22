Liberty 77 Capital L.P. Purchases 420,234 Shares of Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION) Stock

Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 420,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $2,374,322.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,896,270 shares in the company, valued at $208,463,925.50. This trade represents a 1.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Liberty 77 Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lionsgate Studios alerts:

On Tuesday, June 17th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 487,400 shares of Lionsgate Studios stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $2,900,030.00.

Lionsgate Studios Stock Performance

NYSE LION opened at $5.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19. Lionsgate Studios Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -13.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lionsgate Studios ( NYSE:LION Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lionsgate Studios Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LION. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lionsgate Studios from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lionsgate Studios from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lionsgate Studios from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lionsgate Studios from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lionsgate Studios has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LION

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lionsgate Studios

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 11.8% in the first quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the first quarter worth $81,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Lionsgate Studios by 60.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Lionsgate Studios by 32.8% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the 1st quarter valued at $825,000.

About Lionsgate Studios

(Get Free Report)

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lionsgate Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionsgate Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.