LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

In other news, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,708 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,168.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 280,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,385,941.23. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $190,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 316,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,019,452.70. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in LKQ by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 10.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.52. LKQ has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 4.97%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

