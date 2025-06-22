LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on LVMUY shares. BNP Paribas cut LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Hsbc Global Res cut LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Stock Performance

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Increases Dividend

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton stock opened at $103.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a one year low of $103.15 and a one year high of $183.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.90 and a 200 day moving average of $126.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.6206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s previous dividend of $1.18.

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

