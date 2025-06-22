Mark Allen Stainthorpe Sells 45,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Mark Allen Stainthorpe sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.66, for a total transaction of C$2,054,700.00.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$46.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$34.92 and a 52-week high of C$52.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.25.

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

