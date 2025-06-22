Mark T. Mondello Sells 150,000 Shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.33, for a total transaction of $28,999,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,560,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,631,919.36. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of JBL opened at $205.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $208.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 110.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Groupe la Francaise boosted its stake in Jabil by 35.2% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

