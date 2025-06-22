Mark W. Haushill Sells 52,748 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Stock

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 52,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $3,099,472.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,852,040.04. The trade was a 28.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

SKWD opened at $57.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.50. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $328.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKWD. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,295,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Stories

