Masi Niccolo De Sells 286,769 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) Director Masi Niccolo De sold 286,769 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,037,707.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,126.72. The trade was a 23.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Masi Niccolo De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Masi Niccolo De sold 29,696 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $412,774.40.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Masi Niccolo De sold 224,337 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $3,122,771.04.

On Monday, June 16th, Masi Niccolo De sold 180,362 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $2,470,959.40.

On Friday, June 13th, Masi Niccolo De sold 171,023 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $2,286,577.51.

RSI stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.57 and a beta of 1.85.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $262.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,596,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,583 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 1,617.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,133,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,754,000 after buying an additional 5,776,660 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $29,005,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,663,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 12.7% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,588,000 after acquiring an additional 279,751 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Street Interactive



Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

