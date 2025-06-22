Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,134 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $16,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Matador Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,188 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Matador Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Matador Resources by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.46. Matador Resources Company has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $66.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Matador Resources had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Matador Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTDR. Bank of America began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Matador Resources from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on Matador Resources

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 60,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,760.28. This represents a 4.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher P. Calvert acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,695.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 36,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,245. This trade represents a 4.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,850 shares of company stock worth $601,103. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.