Meridian Financial Partners LLC Purchases 423 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.3% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.1%

NVDA stock opened at $143.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.37 and a 200-day moving average of $126.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $6,741,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,104,752.08. This represents a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,469,685 shares of company stock worth $349,669,962 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.05.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

