Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Has $620,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Fjell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,836,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,406,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.43, for a total transaction of $1,928,283.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,970,116.17. This represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.69, for a total value of $199,626.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,707.52. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,031 shares of company stock worth $73,954,565. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $682.35 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $740.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $618.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $623.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $665.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $830.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.00.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

