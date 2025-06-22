Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 714,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.6% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $411,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its position in Meta Platforms by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 2,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,751 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in Meta Platforms by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $846.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $627.00 to $525.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $710.00.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 406 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.69, for a total value of $199,626.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,707.52. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,462 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total transaction of $1,025,052.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,834,277.94. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,031 shares of company stock worth $73,954,565 in the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.9%

Meta Platforms stock opened at $682.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $618.10 and its 200-day moving average is $623.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $740.91. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.