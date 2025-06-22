Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,863 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 45,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.15.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,979.14. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $210,472.92. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $68.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,897.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.96. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $96.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18,200.00%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

