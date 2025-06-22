Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,912,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,952,123,000 after acquiring an additional 569,699 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,360,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,162 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $738,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $96.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6,897.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.96.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18,200.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.15.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,979.14. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $210,472.92. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

