Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $148.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.48 and a 200-day moving average of $157.06. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.51 and a 1 year high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.21 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total value of $28,865.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,552.20. This represents a 5.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $724,473.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,890,187.04. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,313 shares of company stock worth $1,171,707. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Further Reading

