Minda Marie Suchan Sells 40,000 Shares of MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Stock

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Minda Marie Suchan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.64, for a total value of C$1,225,608.00.

MDA Space Price Performance

TSE MDA opened at C$32.22 on Friday. MDA Space Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.71. The firm has a market cap of C$3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get MDA Space alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDA has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on MDA Space from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$28.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.00.

About MDA Space

(Get Free Report)

MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.