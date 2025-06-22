Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,618 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.4% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. This trade represents a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total value of $1,055,312.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,164.91. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $274.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

