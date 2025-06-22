Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 37.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.5% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total value of $32,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,544.70. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,014.99. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,070 shares of company stock worth $37,745,632 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.75.

Alphabet Trading Down 3.9%

GOOGL stock opened at $166.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.77 and its 200 day moving average is $174.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

