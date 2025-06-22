Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Murphy USA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,103,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 10.6% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director David C. Haley bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $435.58 per share, with a total value of $435,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $435,580. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.2%

MUSA opened at $406.47 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.44 and a twelve month high of $561.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.50.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($1.24). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.29.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

