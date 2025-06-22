MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MYR Group from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MYR Group from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MYR Group from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MYR Group from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MYR Group

MYR Group Stock Up 0.8%

MYRG stock opened at $169.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $172.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.68 and a beta of 1.17.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $833.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in MYR Group by 190.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in MYR Group by 92.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 697.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in MYR Group by 85.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.