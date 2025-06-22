Nanotechnology Stocks Worth Watching – June 20th

Onto Innovation, OSI Systems, and NVE are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

ONTO traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.99. 532,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,048. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $85.88 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.05.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded down $5.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.99. 104,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $129.18 and a 52-week high of $241.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.16.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NASDAQ NVEC traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.85. 48,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,335. NVE has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.35. The company has a market capitalization of $333.21 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.15.

