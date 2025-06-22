National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid Transco during the 4th quarter worth about $67,324,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in National Grid Transco by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,462,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,185,000 after acquiring an additional 473,172 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid Transco by 5,134.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 330,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,651,000 after acquiring an additional 324,388 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid Transco during the 4th quarter worth about $9,849,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in National Grid Transco by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,528,000 after acquiring an additional 137,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. National Grid Transco, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.98.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.0345 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. National Grid Transco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised National Grid Transco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered National Grid Transco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

