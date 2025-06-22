Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.77. Approximately 14,796,424 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 11,285,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

NVTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.01 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.62% and a negative net margin of 131.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ranbir Singh sold 21,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $185,800.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,214,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,895,872.09. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sicpower, Llc sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $55,505.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,874,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,431,536.33. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,084,600 shares of company stock valued at $99,761,157. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,997,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,495,000 after buying an additional 123,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,081,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,005,000 after buying an additional 113,277 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,829,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 331,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,234,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 794,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,209,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 104,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

