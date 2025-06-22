NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $341.45 million, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 5.70. NeuroPace has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $18.98.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.85 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 190.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that NeuroPace will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 168,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $2,664,955.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,238,199 shares in the company, valued at $51,325,454.15. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPCE. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NeuroPace during the first quarter worth about $19,468,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NeuroPace during the first quarter worth about $9,874,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in NeuroPace by 94.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,153,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,178,000 after acquiring an additional 561,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in NeuroPace by 124.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,359,000 after acquiring an additional 511,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in NeuroPace during the first quarter worth about $5,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

