Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 21561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEXA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Nexa Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nexa Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NEXA

Nexa Resources Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $621.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $627.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.1012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.87%.

Institutional Trading of Nexa Resources

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nexa Resources stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.47% of Nexa Resources worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.