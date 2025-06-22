Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 134.3% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 25.6% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 577.6% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,993 shares in the company, valued at $19,590,128.67. This represents a 17.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUE. Wall Street Zen lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus set a $155.00 price objective on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE opened at $124.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nucor Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $170.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 39.15%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

