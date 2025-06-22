NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.27 and last traded at $38.41. Approximately 4,057,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 9,630,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $35.00 target price on NuScale Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. CLSA set a $41.00 target price on NuScale Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on NuScale Power and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on NuScale Power from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuScale Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

View Our Latest Report on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 2.00.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. NuScale Power had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 273.36%. The company had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 516,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,211.91. The trade was a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 26,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $623,322.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,280. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the first quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 165,450.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

