NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Decreased by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 611,477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,262 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 11.1% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $66,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after buying an additional 9,468,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $143.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.37 and a 200 day moving average of $126.56. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $6,741,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,104,752.08. This represents a 19.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,469,685 shares of company stock worth $349,669,962 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.05.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

