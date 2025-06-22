NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $142.71 and last traded at $143.61. Approximately 85,889,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 265,826,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.05.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.1%

The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.37 and a 200-day moving average of $126.56.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,469,685 shares of company stock valued at $349,669,962. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

