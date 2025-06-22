Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OCSL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OCSL

Insider Activity at Oaktree Specialty Lending

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

In other news, insider Armen Panossian acquired 8,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $113,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,789 shares in the company, valued at $293,748.57. This trade represents a 62.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson acquired 14,910 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $199,943.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,054.47. The trade was a 26.27% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claret Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 1,495,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $701,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 29,502 shares in the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

OCSL opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,230.77%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.