OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of OCFC opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $97.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,516,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,810,000 after purchasing an additional 61,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,228,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,442,000 after purchasing an additional 53,476 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 56,526 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,326,378 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,562,000 after purchasing an additional 117,578 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,072,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 72,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

