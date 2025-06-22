Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.70 and last traded at $60.82. Approximately 4,269,908 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 13,898,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OKLO shares. Wedbush set a $75.00 price target on Oklo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. William Blair started coverage on Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Oklo in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Oklo Trading Down 6.9%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John M. Jansen acquired 6,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $147,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 35,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $889,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,033,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,494,059.15. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oklo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Oklo by 5.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Oklo by 14.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Oklo by 4.2% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oklo by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

