ORG Partners LLC Acquires 235 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 139.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,585,273,000 after buying an additional 271,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,773,000 after buying an additional 144,217 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,325,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,430,000 after buying an additional 137,134 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,903,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 397,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $628.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $648.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $585.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $594.88.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

