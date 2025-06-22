ORG Partners LLC Makes New Investment in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,423 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. ORG Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of CB Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBFV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 1,093.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Insider Activity at CB Financial Services

In other news, Director John Swiatek bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,979.20. The trade was a 18.95% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBFV

CB Financial Services Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $27.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $138.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.29. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $33.72.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

CB Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.