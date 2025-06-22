ORG Partners LLC Sells 2,331 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 771,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,806,885.52. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,522,440 over the last ninety days. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.