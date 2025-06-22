ORG Partners LLC Sells 4,501 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,730,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,471,231,000 after acquiring an additional 707,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,798,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,262,826,000 after acquiring an additional 670,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,721,882,000. Amundi lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $151.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.54 and a 200-day moving average of $154.91. The firm has a market cap of $166.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $211.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total value of $35,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,568,140.80. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 423,464 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,164. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.96.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

