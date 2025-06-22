ORG Partners LLC Takes $176,000 Position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,525,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,575,000 after acquiring an additional 771,816 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,366,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,342,000 after buying an additional 470,916 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,099,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 692,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 359,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 678,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after buying an additional 33,015 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $22.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

