Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $94.02 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $89.70 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.78. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 44.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

